Brussels, Jul 24 (AP) The Belgian government and Lufthansa have agreed on a rescue plan for struggling airline Brussels Airlines.

The deal reached this week is made up of 290 million euros ($337 million) in loans from the government and a capital injection of 170 million euros ($198 million) by Lufthansa, the airline's parent company.

Also Read | China Orders Closure of US Consulate in Chengdu: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

Hard-hit by the coronavirus crisis, Brussels Airlines announced in May it was planning to cut a quarter of its workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan.

The company said in a statement Friday that the rescue package will secure “tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs."

Also Read | Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out Republican Congressman Ted Yoho Over Sexist Slur; Watch Viral Video of Her Speech.

The plan, which needs to be approved by the European Commission and Germany's economic stabilisation fund, also covers some of the losses triggered by the pandemic.

Brussels Airlines said it lost 1 million euros ($1.1 million) a day because of revenue losses, aircraft leasing and maintenance costs when its planes were grounded under the lockdown measures implemented to slow down the spread of the virus.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)