Paris [France], August 15 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron extended warm greetings to India on the occasion of its 79th Independence Day.

In a post on X, @EmmanuelMacron wrote, "Warm congratulations to the people of India on your 79th Independence Day! I fondly recall welcoming my friend @NarendraModi to France in February, and look forward to deepening our strategic partnership towards 2047 and beyond."

Similarly, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the state holiday, the Russian Embassy in India said.

In a post on X, the Russian Embassy in India posted, "Vladimir Putin sent greetings to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the state holiday, Independence Day."

In his message, President Putin highlighted India's achievements, stating, "India has achieved widely recognised success in socio-economic, scientific, technical, and other fields. Your country enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage and actively contributes to addressing key issues on the international agenda."

He further emphasised the value of the bilateral relationship, saying, "We highly value our special, privileged strategic partnership with India. I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will continue to expand constructive bilateral cooperation across multiple areas."

President Putin added that this cooperation aligns with the interests of both nations' peoples and contributes to regional and global security and stability. "This aligns fully with the interests of our friendly peoples and supports the strengthening of security and stability both regionally and globally," he said.

In a similar message of goodwill, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov extended greetings to Indian citizens on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

In a post on X, Ambassador Alipov wrote, "Dear Indian friends, Heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day!"

He further said, "On the anniversary of this milestone in global history, I wish that all the aspirations of the Indian nation, progressing on the path of development and public welfare, be fulfilled. Jai Hind. Jai Russia."

On India's 79th Independence Day, warm wishes and greetings poured in from across the world, reflecting the country's growing global stature and strong international friendships. (ANI)

