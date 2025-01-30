Kobe [Japan], January 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a discussion on Thursday with senior executives of Sysmex, a global manufacturer of in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) and hematology equipment. During the meeting, Yadav spoke about the importance of expanding innovation and collaboration in the healthcare sector.

He also invited the company to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Summit 2025.

Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter), Yadav wrote, "I had a productive discussion with Mr. Toni Sumaki, Eisuke Kobayashi, and Akamatsu of Sysmex, medical equipment manufacturers. Sysmex, a global leader in in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) and hematology, has had a strong presence in India since 1993, with manufacturing facilities in Baddi, Gujarat and Sanand."

"Our discussion centered on expanding innovation and collaboration in the healthcare sector, especially under the manufacturing of medical equipment. I also invited them to the Global Investors Summit 2025," the post added.

Meanwhile, on the third day of his visit to Japan, Yadav reached Kobe and met with the Indian diaspora in the city. He also extended invitations to them for the Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held next month in Bhopal.

The GIS will take place on February 24 and 25, in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal. The two-day programme will be organised aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

CM Yadav said, "I have come to Kobe to meet people of Indian origin and I have invited them to the Global Investors Summit. It gives me immense satisfaction and pride to see the progress of Indians here. They are not only doing their business here but also lifting the honours of Indians. I extend my greetings to them."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the state governments in the country are playing an important role in strengthening the economy of the nation. In such a situation, India has become the centre of attention in terms of global investment. I am happy that the Madhya Pradesh government is making an attractive policy in all the sectors for investment," he added. (ANI)

