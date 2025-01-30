A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Alaska near Nikolai, with no reported injuries or major damage. (Photo: WAM)

Washington [US], January 30 (ANI/WAM): The US Geological Survey recorded a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale in Alaska, United States.

The tremors were registered 71 kilometres southeast of Nikolai city.

According to preliminary data, the quake was located at a very shallow depth of 0.1 miles. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface.

There were no reports of injuries or major damages. (ANI/WAM)

