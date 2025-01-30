Tokyo [Japan], January 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on the third day of his visit to Japan, reached Kobe and met with the Indian diaspora in the city. He also extended invitations to them for Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held next month in Bhopal.

The GIS will take place on February 24 and 25, in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal. The two-day program will be organized aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

CM Yadav said, "I have come to Kobe to meet people of Indian origin and I have invited them to the Global Investors Summit. It gives me immense satisfaction and pride to see the progress of Indians here. They are not only doing their business here but also lifting the honours of Indians. I extend my greetings to them."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the state governments in the country are playing an important role in strengthening the economy of the nation. In such a situation, India has become the centre of attention in terms of global investment. I am happy that the Madhya Pradesh government is making an attractive policy in all the sectors for investment," he added.

Highlighting the strength of Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that MP is a state where on one hand, diamonds and gold are being discovered in mines, and on the other hand, iron and aluminium are also being mined.

"Madhya Pradesh is working on various opportunities of investment in all the areas, including ready-made garments, tourism, health, education, IT, even in Space Technology. I am happy that after the success of Regional Industry Conclaves held in different divisions of Madhya Pradesh, when we are heading towards the Global Investors Summit, we are receiving quite good investment proposals across the globe," he added.

"Many big industrialists from Japan have expressed their interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh. I invite everyone to visit MP not only for investment but also for friendship and explore tourism. Madhya Pradesh has conserved its forests and wildlife creatures and it is the most attractive wildlife state," the CM said.

Earlier today, CM Mohan Yadav emphasised the importance of attracting investment to create employment opportunities for Indian youth.

"I am on a visit to Japan for employment opportunities for the youth and especially for increasing the investment... Under the leadership of PM Modi, India is developing. Regarding this, every state must increase investment opportunities in their region. It will not only increase the GDP but also the employment opportunities for the youth," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, in his interaction with diaspora CM Yadav said, "Indians are like sugar in milk. They add sweetness and mix seamlessly wherever they go. We connect with the feeling of welfare in whichever country Indians go".

"You have found a way a made a path. The future generations will benefit from what you have created," he added.

He brought to attention the significant changes which have come in India in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted that during his visits now, people become very happy and festive. The Madhya Pradesh CM further highlighted PM Modi's vision for the country and said India wants to progress as a 'Vishwaguru' in the world.

He said that just like how a "guru" lights the path, the diaspora is present in the "country of sun", referring to Japan. Highlighting similarities between India and Japan, CM Yadav said that it is through these similarities and culture that India and Japan find each other closer.

CM Yadav is on a four-day visit to Japan from January 28 seeking investment opportunities and inviting industrialists to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS). (ANI)

