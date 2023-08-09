Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with the Mexican delegation and held discussion about the industrial, financial and economic sectors on Tuesday.

The Mexican delegation was led by the Nuevo Leon's Governor, Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepulveda and was accompanied by Minister of Economy Iván Rivas, Mexican Consul General Adolfo Garcia Estrada and others.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister took to Twitter and informed about the meeting. Fadnavis calling it the beginning of new, stronger bonds between Maharashtra and Nuevo Leon said, "Our Hon PM Narendra Modi ji appreciates State to State relationships between different countries. Your visit will mark the beginning of new, stronger bonds between Maharashtra and Nuevo Leon."

He informed in the tweet that both Maharashtra and Nuevo Leon governments will share their respective achievements with each other, which can empower businesses and enhance trade relations. It will undoubtedly foster industrial growth in both states.

"Maharashtra looks forward to collaborating with the Mexican state of Nuevo León!" he added.

Mexico's Governor also tweeted about the event and endorsed the relationship between both countries and emphasise boosting the economy of both the states and countries.

He wrote, "Thank you for your warm welcome in Maharashtra. There's no doubt, we've built a new relationship that will benefit both, our states and countries, and will keep boosting them economically to the next level."

Earlier, the Mexican leader also informed in a tweet, "TATA GROUP IS GOING TO EXPAND IN NUEVO LEÓN. This is one of the oldest business teams in the world, the largest in India and a Top 10 company globally". (ANI)

