Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], September 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia recorded 10,959 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 2,209,194, according to the health ministry.

Of the new cases 12 are imported and 10,947 are locally transmitted, showed data released on the ministry's website.

An additional 258 deaths from the coronavirus epidemic were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the overall death toll to 25,695.

An additional 16,430 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 2,005,939 in Malaysia.

Of the 177,560 active cases currently, 978 are being held in intensive care units with 576 of them in need of assisted breathing.

Malaysia reported 323,335 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered on Monday alone, and that some 70.5 per cent of its population have received at least one dose and 60.6 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

