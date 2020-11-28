Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,315 new COVID-19 infections taking the total to 63,176, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that five of the new cases are imported and 1,310 are local transmissions.

Four more deaths have been reported taking the death toll to 354.

Another 1,110 patients have been discharged after recovery taking the total cured and discharged to 51,314 or 81.2 percent of all cases.

Of the 11,508 active cases, 118 are being held in intensive care and 43 are being provided assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

