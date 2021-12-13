Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 3,490 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,691,639, according to the health ministry.

Fourteen of the new cases are imported, with 3,476 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Also Read | Russia Maintains Nuclear Parity with US, But Leads in New Armaments, Says Vladimir Putin.

Seventeen more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,879.

A total of 5,399 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,601,908.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases In Russia Top 10 Million, Coronavirus Death-Toll Reaches 289,483.

Among 58,852 active cases, 407 are being held in intensive care and 216 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 67,376 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone. Some 79.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.1 percent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)