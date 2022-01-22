Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 4,046 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,824,973, according to the health ministry.

There are 489 new imported cases and 3,557 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Also Read | China Cuts Lending Rates to Counter Deepening Economic Slowdown, Says Report.

A further 16 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,869.

The ministry reported 2,804 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,750,261.

Also Read | World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting Rescheduled to May 22-26.

There are 42,843 active cases, 149 are being held in intensive care and 71 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 163,942 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 79.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 31.8 percent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)