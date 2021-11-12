Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua) Malaysia reported another 6,323 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 2,528,821, according to the health ministry.

Twenty-five of the new cases are imported, with 6,298 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 49 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,535.

Another 5,337 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,435,459.

There are 63,827 active cases, 538 are being held in intensive care and 274 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 143,662 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and some 78.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 75.7 percent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

