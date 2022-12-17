London, Dec 17 (PTI) A 52-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the triple murders of an Indian nurse and her two young children discovered with serious injuries at their home in Northampton, eastern England, is continued to be questioned, the police said on Saturday.

Northamptonshire Police named the victims on Friday as 35-year-old Anju Asok and the two children as Jeeva Saju, aged 6, and Janvi Saju, aged 4, a family from Kerala who had been based in Kettering for some months.

Also Read | Qatar National Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know History of Founder's Day Which Commemorates the Unification of the Country.

Asok worked as a nurse in the orthopaedic department of the local Kettering General Hospital, which has paid tributes to its “committed and compassionate” staffer.

“A 52-year-old man continues to be questioned in connection with the death of a woman and two children,” Northamptonshire Police said.

Also Read | Year Ender 2022: From Queen Elizabeth II's Death to Russia-Ukraine War and Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, List of Major Global News and Events of the Year.

Under reporting rules, the suspect cannot be identified until he is charged and presented in court in the UK.

“We continue to work around the clock in order to progress this investigation and establish the timeline of events which led to these tragic deaths,” said Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, the Senior Investigating Officer in the case.

“We remain committed to seeking justice for Anju, Jeeva, and Janvi,” he said.

The nurse, originally from Viakom in the Kottayam district of Kerala, had been employed at the local hospital since last year.

Police officers entered her home on Thursday morning following an alarm being raised by friends and colleagues where she was found dead.

The two children were rushed to hospital but also succumbed to their injuries.

“She was a committed and compassionate staff nurse, who was loved and respected by her dear friends and colleagues. All our thoughts are with her friends and family as they come to terms with this sudden loss,” said Kettering General Hospital Chief Executive Deborah Needham.

The hospital said it is offering “appropriate professional support” to her colleagues at this difficult time. Sarah Powell, head teacher at Kettering Park Infant Academy where the two children went to school, said they were "devastated" by the news of the deaths.

"They were delightful and caring children who had many friends at our school. They will be sadly missed by us all," said Powell.

The outcome of a forensic post-mortem examination is now awaited to establish the cause of the deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)