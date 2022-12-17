Every year, Qatar National Day is celebrated on December 18. The day, also known as Founder's Day, marks the national commemoration of Qatar's unification in 1878. The holiday was established by a June 21, 2007 decree of the then Crown Prince and Heir Apparent, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Qatar National Day is a national holiday. As we celebrate Qatar National Day 2022, let’s learn about the history and significance of the day. Not Just FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar is Busy Hosting Beauty Contest for Camels As Well (Watch Video).

History of Qatar National Day

Qatar National Day is the celebration of Qatar’s unification by the founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani on December 18, 1878. Sheikh Jassim established the rules of the modern State of Qatar. Qatar became a unified, cohesive entity and a united, independent country during his reign. It was decided to observe this day annually under decree No. (11) in 2007, issued by His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Crown Prince and Heir Apparent then on June 21, 2007. World Cup Qatar 2022 Google Doodle Is Here!

Prior to the Emiri decree in June 2007, Qatar National Day was annually celebrated on September 3, the day of Qatar's independence. The day plays a crucial role in developing a sense of national identity among locals in Qatar.

Significance of Qatar National Day

Qatar National Day holds great significance in the history of Qatar as it represents the ideals and aspirations embraced by the state to strengthen unity and pride in the national Qatari identity. It remembers the contributions of the founders of the State of Qatar, who endured hardships for the unity of their nation. December 18 celebrates the day when Qatar achieved national unity and became an independent state.

