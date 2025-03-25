Juneau (Alaska), Mar 25 (AP) A man and two children were found with injuries that were not life-threatening on Monday near the wreckage of a small plane on Alaska's Kenai Peninsula that had been reported overdue the night before, authorities said.

The three -- the pilot and two juveniles -- were taken to a hospital after the plane's wreckage was discovered on Monday morning near the east side of Tustumena Lake, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

Also Read | Donald Trump Administration in US Asks Supreme Court To Halt Judge's Order To Rehire Probationary Federal Workers.

The three were immediate family members, troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said by email.

The troopers previously said they received a report late on Sunday that a Piper PA-12 Super Cruiser was overdue. It listed suspected locations as Tustumena Lake and the Kenai Mountains, east of Homer. The 24,200-hectare lake has been described by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game as “notorious for its sudden dangerous winds".

Also Read | How India’s Market Slump Impacts Small Investors.

Homer is a Kenai Peninsula community located about 354 km southwest of Anchorage. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)