Memphis (US), Jun 9 (AP) A Tennessee man pleaded guilty on Friday to helping two other men charged with fatally shooting rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a Memphis bakery.

Jermarcus Johnson, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact. Judge Lee Coffee approved a plea deal with prosecutors, allowing him to avoid trial.

Also Read | Scotland Horror: 14-Year-Old Teenager Dies After Getting Beaten By School Bullies, ‘Put in Chokehold’ at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, Claims Family.

Johnson acknowledged helping the two alleged shooters communicate after the killing while they were on the run from authorities and helped one of the alleged shooters communicate with his probation officer after the killing. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)