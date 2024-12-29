New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed pride in Tamil being the oldest language in the world. He noted the increasing global interest in learning Tamil, citing the recent launch of a Tamil Teaching Programme in Fiji with the support of the Indian government.

PM Modi further praised the Indian Embassy in Paraguay for promoting Ayurveda, with local residents seeking traditional health consultations.

The remarks by PM Modi came while addressing the 117th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

He said, "It is a matter of great pride for us that Tamil is the oldest language in the world and every Indian is proud of it. The number of people learning it is constantly rising in countries around the world. At the end of last month, a Tamil Teaching Programme was started in Fiji with the support of the Government of India. This is the first time in the last 80 years that trained Tamil teachers are teaching the language in Fiji."

PM Modi added, "There is a country in South America called Paraguay. The number of Indians living there would not be more than one thousand. A wonderful effort is being done in Paraguay. At the Indian Embassy in Paraguay, Erica Huber offers Ayurveda Consultation. A large number of local people are reaching out to her to get Ayurved-based advice."

PM Modi also lauded the participation of 23,000 Egyptian students in a painting competition showcasing Indian culture and historical ties.

"The radiance of Indian culture is spreading to every nook & corner of the world. Today I will tell you about such efforts from three continents, which are witness to the global reach of our cultural heritage. Just a few weeks ago, around 23,000 students from Egypt participated in a painting competition that depicted Indian culture and the historical relations between the two countries," PM Modi said.

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme, where he discusses important national issues with the citizens of India. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 centers of All India Radio. (ANI)

