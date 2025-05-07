New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, a 2000-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Romania. He is currently serving as India's Ambassador to Guatemala and is expected to assume his new responsibilities in Bucharest shortly, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Monday.

Mohapatra's diplomatic career includes notable postings, including his tenure as Minister (Commerce) at the Embassy of India in Washington from July 2019. Since December 2021, he has been serving as the Ambassador to Guatemala, strengthening India's diplomatic presence in Central America. His upcoming posting to Romania reflects the government's continued focus on nurturing bilateral partnerships with European nations.

India and Romania share a longstanding relationship, having established diplomatic ties in 1948. The relationship was elevated to the Ambassadorial level in 1968. The two countries celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2023, marking a significant milestone in their warm and friendly bilateral ties.

Both sides regularly extend support to each other on multilateral platforms, including at the United Nations and other international organisations. To maintain momentum in engagement, regular Foreign Office Consultations have been instituted.

Cultural collaboration has also been a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship. On July 1, 2022, the Cultural Exchange Programme for the period 2022-2027 was signed between the two governments. The Embassy of India in Bucharest works closely with Romanian cultural organisations such as the Rabindranath Tagore Cultural Centre to host the "Namaste India" festival, which has become an annual and widely celebrated event in the country.

India's soft power has seen growing appeal in Romania, with the International Day of Yoga celebrated annually since 2015 and reaching a record 17 cities in 2024. Ayurveda is gaining popularity, with AMN Romania hosting regular events and the establishment of the first Ayush Information Cell in Bucharest in April 2021.

The Indian community in Romania now stands at around 9,000, including approximately 8,100 workers, with a noticeable rise in Indian professionals joining sectors like construction. (ANI)

