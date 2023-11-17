Dubai [UAE], November 17 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, visited the Dubai Air Show 2023, the world's premier event for the aviation, aerospace and defence sectors, which is underway at the Dubai World Central (DWC).

Bringing together over 1,400 exhibitors from 148 countries, the largest ever edition of the event opened on November 13 and is to conclude on November 17.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Conflict: US President Joe Biden Says 'War Won't End Until There's Two-State Solution'.

Sheikh Mansoor praised the impressive growth of the event in terms of the number of exhibitors as well as exhibits, reflecting its importance in the growth of the aviation sector locally, regionally and globally.

He also highlighted the UAE's eminent stature in the global aviation industry and its contribution as one of the key participating countries driving the development of the sector globally.

Also Read | Israeli President Isaac Herzog Accuses Iran of Orchestrating October 7 Attacks To Derail India-Middle East- Europe Economic Corridor, Israel's Inclusion.

He commended the sizeable participation of national companies and entities at the event, which has brought together the brightest minds in the industry to discuss the latest industry trends and innovations.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed toured the exhibition area, where he stopped by the pavilions of Boeing, Airbus, and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI). He also visited the pavilions of the UAE's EDGE Group, Mubadala Development, and the UAE Space Agency. He was apprised about the UAE firm EANAN and South Korea's Innospace, where he was apprised about a commercial rocket used to launch satellites into space.

The Dubai Airshow brings together stakeholders and professionals from across the aerospace industry to foster collaboration, advance technology, explore the latest trends and push the boundaries of sustainable innovation. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)