Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 21 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, today performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer alongside Sheikhs and worshipers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Other Sheikhs performing the prayer included Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; and Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President.

Dr Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, performed the Eid sermon, highlighting the importance of showing gratitude for blessings we receive and working to preserve what we have.

He also called on worshipers to strive to strengthen bonds with family, friends and members of their community, and promote love and compassion.

At the end of the sermon, Dr Al Kaabi prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless the UAE with continued stability, progress and prosperity.

After the Eid prayer, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs exchanged Eid greetings with worshipers, after which they visited the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and prayed to Allah Almighty to dwell the late UAE Founding Father in His Vast Gardens. (ANI/WAM)

