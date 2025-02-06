Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 6 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has chaired the Ministerial Development Council meeting at the National Library and Archives in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting reviewed updates on government sector progress and discussed several reports submitted by ministries and federal entities.

The meeting's agenda featured discussions of proposed policies and projects of regulatory decisions in economy, media, infrastructure, and financial market competitiveness. The meeting also addressed initiatives to enhance human capital within the federal government and advance workforce development programmes.

In government affairs, the council assessed the implementation of national strategies and initiatives related to youth empowerment, government housing, inclusion of People of Determination, national economy growth, and investments. Discussions also focused on bolstering the UAE's clean energy initiatives, and measures to enhance public financial efficiency. (ANI/WAM)

