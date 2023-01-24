After a brutal shooting in Los Angeles, another shooting has taken place in United States. According to local US media reports, seven people were killed and one critically injured in two shootings in Half Moon Bay in northern California. "Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time", tweets San Mateo County Sheriff. Monterey Park Mass Shooting: 10 Killed at Dance Studio During Chinese Lunar New Year Festival in California; Search Launched for Gunman (Watch Video).

Check Tweet:

Seven people have been killed and one critically injured in two shootings in Half Moon Bay in northern California, reports US media "Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time", tweets San Mateo County Sheriff — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

San Mateo County Sheriff's Statement:

*Update* Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time. — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) January 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)