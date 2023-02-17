New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday introduced the 'mPassport Police App' to streamline and expedite the process of police verification of passport issuance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday dedicated 350 mobile Tablets to personnel of Delhi Police Special Branch, on the occasion of the force''s Raising Day. These devices will now enable the entire process of police verification and submission report to become paperless, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs Regional Passport Office (RPO), Delhi on Friday.

Also Read | Diwali 2023 Holidays in US: New York City Council Passes Resolution Supporting School Holiday on Deepawali for Students (Watch Video).

Verification using tablets will reduce the verification time from 15 days to five days, effectively reducing the passport issuance timeline by ten days, according to the release by Delhi's Regional Passport Officer, Abhishek Dubey.

RPO Delhi in a tweet on Friday said the office is committed to efficient service delivery and Digital India. The mPassport Police App will reduce the verification time to 5 days.

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Death Toll Surpasses 41,000 as Rescue Efforts Continue.

"Hon'ble HM@AmitShah has dedicated 350 Mobile Tablets to personnel of Spl. Branch/Delhi Police. With these tablets, the entire process of passport application verification will become digital and paperless and verification time will be reduced to 5 days," the Delhi Police tweeted on Thursday.

Shah on Thursday tweeted in Hindi: "Launched the Passport Mobile Application for quick verification of passports. Having digital verification will save time as well as bring transparency to police investigations."

"These steps taken today are important efforts in the direction of Police Technology Mission of Modi-ji for smart policing," the minister further wrote. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)