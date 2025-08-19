New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs' Secretary (East) P Kumaran will visit Colombia and Peru from August 21 to 26, 2025 to review various elements of growing bilateral relations.

A MEA release said that during the visit, Secretary (East) is slated to meet with ministers and senior officials in the governments of Colombia and Peru and discuss areas of mutual interest, including in trade and commerce, mining, energy, health and pharmaceuticals, defence, infrastructure, cooperation in IT and digital sectors, apart from topics of mutual interest in the bilateral, regional and multilateral context.

He would also be interacting with representatives of the business community and think tanks.

The release said that Colombia and Peru are India's important partners in the South American region with whom India has growing trade relations, with scope for diversification in trade, commerce and investment, including cooperation in energy, critical minerals and rare earths.

India enjoys warm and friendly relations with both Colombia and Peru. The relationships are based on shared democratic values and growing cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, pharmaceuticals, IT, and capacity-building. The visit of Secretary (East) reflects India's continued commitment to enhancing its engagement with Latin America and the Caribbean region, the release said. (ANI)

