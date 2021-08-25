Mexico City, Aug 25 (AP) Mexico accepted its first group of refugees from Afghanistan as five women and one man arrived in Mexico City.

They were welcomed on Tuesday by Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, who told the group, “Welcome to your home.”

The young women, who had to travel through six countries to reach Mexico, have competed in robotics competitions. They fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country earlier this month. The Taliban have been hostile to women working or going to school after a certain age.

Ebrard said Mexico would grant them “whatever legal status they consider best.” That could include giving them asylum or refugee status.

One member of the group thanked Mexico, saying the country had saved their lives. (AP)

