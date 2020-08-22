Mexico City [Mexico], August 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 504 to 59,610 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,928 to 549,734 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,778 new cases of the coronavirus, with 625 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 797,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

