Mexico City [Mexico], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico since the start of the epidemic has reached 1,182,249, with 110,074 deaths, a senior health official said.

"To date, 1,182,249 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Mexico. This number includes 110,074 deaths," Jose Luis Alomia, director of epidemiology at the Mexican Ministry of Health, said at a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

According to the ministry, the number of confirmed cases in the past day was 6,399, the death toll stood at 357, and 67,513 people were currently sick. The authorities are studying 35,223 suspected cases. (ANI/Sputnik)

