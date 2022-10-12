New York, Oct 12 (AP) A literary honour will now carry the name of a uniquely successful author: the Michelle Obama Award for Memoir.

On Wednesday, Penguin Random House announced the retitling of the prize in its decades-old Creative Writing Awards programme, which also includes categories named for Amanda Gorman (poetry) and Maya Angelou (spoken word).

Also Read | ‘Deeply Worrying Development’ Says UN’s Nuclear Watchdog After Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Loses External Power.

Each year, the Obama prize will provide a USD 10,000 college scholarship to a high school senior in public school, based on an autobiographical English-language composition.

Obama's memoir “Becoming” was published in 2018 and has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide, by far the most popular book by a modern White House resident.

Also Read | Australia Is Important Partner for India for Security and Stability of Indo-Pacific, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

The former first lady's next book, “The Light We Carry” comes out next month.

“I know firsthand how nerve-wracking it can be to share the most intimate stories from your life with the world,” Obama said in a statement released by Penguin Random House.

“But after publishing my memoir 'Becoming' I've learned that writing your own story can be a powerful tool. When we share the whole of ourselves, we offer others the opportunity to not only see us as we are, but maybe even think about themselves in a new way," she said. "This allows us to harness the things that set us apart and helps us see the world as the nuanced, messy, beautiful place that it is. That's why I am so excited about this new award, and I can't wait to read what this next generation of young writers will share with us all.”

The Creative Writing Awards programme was established in 1993 and has given more than USD 2.8 million to public high school students.

The awards are now co-administered with the grassroots organisation We Need Diverse Books. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)