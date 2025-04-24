New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Milipol India 2025, an international platform for innovation, collaboration, and dialogue in homeland security, began on Wednesday at the Yashobhoomi (IICC) in New Delhi.

In his keynote address, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, emphasised the growing importance of Indo-French cooperation in the security sector, particularly in the co-production of advanced technologies.

"Together, we can enhance the capabilities of our security forces, invest in co-production with advanced technologies, and create an environment where both nations' startups, MSMEs, and industries can collaborate, innovate, and succeed," Rai stated.

The event began with a solemn one-minute standing condolence, honouring the families of victims affected by the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others.

In a post on X, the French Embassy in India stated, "Francois-Noel Buffet, Minister attached to the French Interior Minister, jointly inaugurated the 2nd #MilipolIndia with Shri @nityanandraibjp. This event unites industry leaders, security experts & policymakers to drive innovation in homeland security in India & the #IndoPacific."

This event, running from April 23-25, is organised by Inter Ads Exhibition Pvt Ltd, India, and Comexposium, France, with the support of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and France's Ministry of the Interior. According to the official statement, Francois-Noel Buffet, the minister attached to the Minister of the Interior of France, inaugurated the second edition of the event.

The opening ceremony was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou, Colonel Yannick Vidal, Chief of Staff for Operations from the French National Gendarmerie Intervention Group (GIGN), alongside senior officials from Indian and French security and governmental agencies.

Francois-Noel Buffet highlighted the deepening Indo-French defence and security collaboration and stressed the importance of expanding this partnership further, including into emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In this regard, he mentioned key discussions that were held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during the AI Action Summit in Paris on February 10-11, 2025. Buffet noted that the strengthened partnership between the two countries will help address emerging threats such as cybercrimes and terrorism.

Milipol India 2025 brings together numerous international exhibitors from countries including India, France, the Netherlands, the UAE, the US, and others, according to the official statement. These participants are showcasing various cutting-edge technologies in surveillance, AI-driven security systems, cybersecurity, crisis management, and more, setting the tone for the future of global security, according to the official statement.

The event features state-level conferences and expert panels, where regional security issues, strategic coordination, and innovation-led solutions are actively discussed. According to the official statement, these sessions provide a vital platform for high-level interaction among industry leaders, defence experts, and policy decision-makers.

Rai said, "France is India's fifth-largest trading partner. France views India as an important market for its products and is keen on increasing joint ventures and promoting investment in India. Together, we can make significant investments in our security forces, creating a security environment that fosters innovation, co-production, and mutual growth for MSMEs in both countries." (ANI)

