Cairo [Egypt], February 1 (ANI/WAM): A ministerial-level meeting took place today in Cairo at the invitation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, with the participation of the United Arab Emirates, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The meeting also included the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) representing the State of Palestine and the Secretary-General of the Arab League.

The meeting welcomed the agreement reached for a ceasefire in Gaza and the exchange of hostages and detainees. It praised the efforts made by Egypt and Qatar in this regard and acknowledged the significant role of the United States in reaching the agreement. The ministers expressed their desire to work with the US Administration to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East based on the two-state solution.

During the meeting, the ministers emphasised their support for efforts to ensure the implementation of the agreement in all its phases, leading to a complete de-escalation. They underscored the importance of maintaining the ceasefire, securing unhindered humanitarian aid access to Gaza, removing all obstacles to aid entry and recovery efforts, ensuring full Israeli military withdrawal, and rejecting any attempts to divide the Gaza Strip.

The ministers stressed the necessity of enabling the Palestinian Authority to assume its responsibilities in Gaza, being part of the occupied Palestinian territories, alongside the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

This would allow the international community to address the humanitarian disaster inflicted on Gaza due to Israeli aggression. They reaffirmed the pivotal role of UNRWA and rejected any attempts to bypass or reduce its role.

The meeting highlighted the importance of international efforts to implement a comprehensive plan for the reconstruction of Gaza as soon as possible, ensuring that Palestinians remain on their land, improving their living conditions, and addressing the consequences of internal displacement.

The ministers expressed their full support for the resilience of the Palestinian people and their commitment to their legitimate rights under international law. They rejected any measures that undermine these rights, including settlement activities, evictions, home demolitions, land annexation, or forced displacement, as these actions threaten regional stability and undermine prospects for peace and coexistence.

The meeting welcomed Egypt's intention, in cooperation with the United Nations, to host an international conference for the reconstruction of Gaza at an appropriate time. The ministers called on the international community and donor entities to contribute to this effort.

The meeting urged the international community--particularly global and regional powers and the UN Security Council--to take concrete steps toward implementing the two-state solution. This would help address the root causes of tensions in the Middle East, achieve a fair resolution to the Palestinian cause, and establish a Palestinian state on its full national territory, ensuring the unity of Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, in accordance with international legitimacy and the June 4, 1967, borders.

In this context, the ministers affirmed their support for the upcoming international conference, to be co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France in June 2025, aimed at advancing the two-state solution.

It is worth noting that this meeting is part of regional and international efforts to enhance stability in the region and achieve a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian cause. (ANI/WAM)

