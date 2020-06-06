World News | Minneapolis and St. Paul No Longer Under Curfew

World. (File Image)

Minneapolis, Jun 6 (AP) Residents of Minneapolis and St. Paul were no longer under a curfew Friday night and the state is planning to start sending state troopers and National Guard members back home.

Minneapolis and St. Paul saw violent protests and store break-ins late last week following George Floyd's death after being arrested by Minneapolis police. The city has seen peaceful protests for nearly a week, including some 1,000 protesters in St. Paul on Friday and hundreds more near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Gov. Tim Walz credited peaceful protests for helping achieve rapid change on Minneapolis Police Department policy. On Friday, the city agreed to ban chokeholds and neck restraints as a civil rights investigation of the department begins.

Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee against his neck, ignoring his “I can't breathe” cries even after Floyd eventually grew still. Bystander video sparked outrage over Floyd's death and protests, some violent, that spread across the US and beyond. (AP)

