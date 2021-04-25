Minneapolis, Apr 25 (AP) In July after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Black and Latino members of the Connecticut General Assembly worked to enact sweeping changes to policing in the state, and since, have continue to flex their collective muscles.

Vowing that was “just the beginning,” the lawmakers have turned to other long-standing issues affecting communities of colour, from insisting any new recreational marijuana programme will benefit those most harmed by the war on drugs, to addressing the impact of racism on public health disparities that were underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We pretty much said that no bill will pass if it's not equitable to the communities of colour. We pretty much said, That's our mantra,'” said Rep. Geraldo Reyes, a Democrat and chairman of the influential Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, which has a record high 32 members this year in the 151-member Connecticut General Assembly.

They led passage of a bill in March making it illegal to discriminate against someone because of their hairstyle, with lawmakers recalling during emotional floor debates the indignity they and their relatives have experienced for wearing their natural hair in work places or at schools. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont signed it into law.

In state legislatures across the country, minority legislators and their allies are seizing on the nation's reckoning with racial injustice to insist equity be considered in a range of legislation. And many are urging their colleagues to be bold.

“If we don't do it now, we will never get it done,” said Connecticut state Sen. Doug McCrory of Hartford, a Black legislator who called for an end to “Novocain” legislation: numbing, incremental bills that don't make major improvements for people of colour regarding housing, economic opportunity, education and more.

A similar sentiment was echoed in California, where the first Black lawmakers to lead that Legislature's two public safety committees promised to bring “radical change” to improve the treatment of Black and Latino people by law enforcement.

“We can now focus like a laser to make sure that our communities are not continuing to be oppressed,” said Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, a Democrat from Los Angeles.

The push comes as legislators of color are growing in numbers and political clout in some states, giving them a greater ability to advance such ambitious legislation that's being urged by their constituents.

In recent testimony, Vanessa Monique Liles of Bridgeport, Connecticut's largest city, pressed state lawmakers to pass legislation declaring racism a public health crisis and creating a new state commission on racial equity and public health.

“As a Black woman, I personally experience the effect of systemic racism, daily, but for the low-income public housing community, it is greater because there are multiple systems that weigh-in on their lives,” she said.

Liles is part of a grassroots group of public housing residents residents who she said lives in “environmentally damaged” areas with poor clinics and schools “because of this cyclical oppression resulting from racism.”

In Connecticut, there are more racial minorities in legislative leadership positions than anytime in recent memory, including House Majority Leader Jason Rojas, the first Hispanic person to hold one of the top jobs.

According to the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials or NALEO, the number of Latino state legislators has grown nationally from 197 members in 2001 to 332 in 2021.

NALEO also identified Latino lawmakers holding top legislative leadership positions in nine states.

Meanwhile, there are currently 752 Black lawmakers in state and US territory legislatures, according to the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

Legislators in other states including Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania say they too are sensing an opportunity to advance equity-related proposals that have stalled in the past.

Minnesota State Rep. Fue Lee, a Hmong-American Democrat who represents part of Minneapolis, the city where Floyd was killed, said his legislature would not have been able to pass wide-ranging police reforms last year, including a ban on chokeholds in all but extreme circumstances, without the efforts of the People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus.

“We are looking at the public investment that we're making and some of the policies through a racial equity lens to ensure that whatever money or whatever legislative policy that's coming through the legislature, it needs to consider the racial equity impact that it's going to have on the rest of Minnesotans,” said Lee, who chairs the State Capital Investment Committee that oversees a budget of about USD 1 billion.

Even as Black, Latino and Asian lawmakers move into leadership positions in Democratic leaning states, some politically red states are considering bills that may limit voting participation.

In Georgia, where Republicans control the legislature, Democratic lawmakers of color failed to stop the passage of a contentious election law that adds a photo ID requirement for voting absentee by mail and cuts the amount of time people have to request an absentee ballot, among other provisions.

It's part of a tide of GOP-sponsored election bills introduced in legislatures across the country after Republican former President Donald Trump falsely claimed there was widespread election fraud. (AP)

