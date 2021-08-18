Jackson (US), Aug 18 (AP) Mississippi, one of the nation's least vaccinated states, has opened its second field hospital to treat a surge of coronavirus patients.

The Christian charity relief group Samaritan's Purse arrived in Jackson, Mississippi, with more than 50 medical professionals, setting up tents with 32 beds in a garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Recently, an emergency field hospital with federal backing was set up elsewhere on the medical center campus.

Also Read | Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi Urges Interpol to Arrest Former President Ashraf Ghani for Treason.

Health officials say the surging delta variant is overwhelming the state's hospital system. On July 27, some 726 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus. By Aug. 16, that figure stood at 1,623. Only 34% of the state's population is fully vaccinated.

Mississippi's State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs says this wave is impacting younger, unvaccinated people just as schools are resuming. More children are hospitalized, and one died last week.

Also Read | Earthquake in Vanuatu: Quake Magnitude 7.0 On Richter Scale Hits Capital City Port-Vila.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says about 20,000 Mississippi students are currently quarantined for COVID-19 exposure -- 4.5% of the public school population.

The medical center's leader, LouAnn Woodward, renewed pleas for people to get vaccinated. She says unlike the natural disaster in Haiti, the situation in Mississippi is a “disaster of our own making.”

“We as a state, as a collective, have failed to respond in a unified way to a common threat, we have failed to use the tools that we have to protect ourselves,” she says.

There's been a total of 392,300 cases and 7,880 confirmed deaths in a state of 3 million people. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)