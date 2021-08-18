Port Vila [Vanuatu] August 18 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 on the Richter scale jolted Vanuatu's capital city Port-Vila on Wednesday afternoon, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at 15:40:07 IST at a depth of 107 Kms, as per the NCS.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: France Has Evacuated 21 Indians From Kabul, Says French Envoy Emmanuel Lenain.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 7.0, Occurred on 18-08-2021, 15:40:07 IST, Lat: -14.94 & Long: 166.93, Depth: 107 Km, Location: 344km NNW of Port-Vila," NCS said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)