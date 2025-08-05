New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Moldova has become the 107th member of the International Solar Alliance, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, MEA said that that the Instrument of Ratification was handed over during the meeting to the Ambassador of Moldova to India, Ana Taban, in New Delhi on Monday.

"Moldova becomes the 107th member of the International Solar Alliance. The Republic of Moldova handed over the @isolarallianceInstrument of Ratification, during the meeting of the Ambassador of Moldova to India Mrs. Ana Taban @ana_tabanwith P. S. Gangadhar @psgangadhar, JS(Economic Diplomacy) and Head of Depository, International Solar Alliance in New Delhi today", MEA said.

The International Solar Alliance is a global initiative launched in 2015 by India and France at COP21 in Paris. It has 124 Member and Signatory Countries. The Alliance works with governments to improve energy access and security worldwide and promotes solar power as a sustainable transition to a clean energy future.

ISA's mission is to unlock investments in solar energy while reducing the cost of technology and financing it. It promotes the use of solar energy in agriculture, healthcare, transportation, and power generation sectors. ISA Member Countries are driving change by enacting policies and regulations, sharing best practices, agreeing on common standards, and mobilising investments.

Through this work, ISA has identified, designed and tested new business models for solar projects; supported governments to make their energy legislation and policies solar-friendly through Ease of Doing Solar analytics and advisory; pooled demand for solar technology from different countries; and drove down costs; improved access to finance by reducing the risks and making the sector more attractive to private investment; increased access to solar training, data and insights for solar engineers and energy policymakers.

With its advocacy for solar-powered solutions, ISA aims to transform lives, bring clean, reliable, and affordable energy to communities worldwide, fuel sustainable growth, and improve quality of life.

On 6 December 2017, 15 countries signed and ratified the ISA Framework Agreement, making ISA the first international intergovernmental organisation headquartered in India.

ISA is partnering with multilateral development banks (MDBs), development financial institutions (DFIs), private and public sector organisations, civil society, and other international institutions to deploy cost-effective and transformational solutions through solar energy, especially in the least Developed Countries (LDCs) and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS), the statement observed. (ANI)

