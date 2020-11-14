Podgorica [Montenegro], November 14 (ANI/Sputnik): A nighttime curfew has been imposed in Montenegro due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country's Health Minister Kenan Hrapovic announced on Friday.

"It is prohibited to leave home from 9 pm until 5 am [20:00 - 04:00 GMT]. Working hours of shops, cafes and restaurants is limited until 8 pm. Travel between cities is prohibited on weekends. Also prohibited are group gatherings of more than four people. Religious ceremonies are allowed only in the absence of people," the minister said at a briefing of the National Coordination Body for Infectious Diseases.

Also Read | Bah Ag Moussa, Al-Qaeda Military Leader in Mali, Killed by French Forces.

Hrapovic said under the new restrictions, people can still visit cafes and restaurants in the 7 am - 8 pm time span, but with a face mask is mandatory and can only be taken off during eating and drinking.

As per the new assembly limit, one table must accommodate no more than four people, with a distance of 2 meters (6.5 feet) between them.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Jawans Martyred in Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan, Indian Army Kills 7-8 Pak Soldiers in Retaliatory Firing.

The new set of rules will remain in effect until December 1.

As of Friday, the Montenegrin health authorities reported a total of 26,106 coronavirus cases, including 377 deaths, of which 601 cases and 13 deaths were reported within the last 24 hours. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)