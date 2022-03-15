Kyiv [Ukraine], March 15 (ANI): Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday shared the details of the losses that the Russian Armed Forces have incurred noting that more than 13,500 Russian troops have been killed with 404 Russian tanks being destroyed since Russia began its war on Ukraine.

According to the MFA data, 1,279 armoured vehicles of different types, 81 aircraft, 95 helicopters, 150 artillery pieces, and 64 MLRs were hit during the combat.

Furthermore, the destroyed facilities also include 60 cisterns, 640 vehicles, 3 vessels, 9 UAVs, and 36 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine. (ANI)

