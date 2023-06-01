Jerusalem [Israel], June 1 (ANI/TPS): Israel Police said that it has deployed over two thousand police officers - both uniformed and undercover - from the Jerusalem district and Border Police to secure the annual Jerusalem LGBTQ Pride March going on Thursday afternoon in the city.

The police said its personnel are prepared and in the preparation circles in order to maintain the safety of the participants.

Also Read | Nepal Occupies Special Place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy, Says Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

In order to maintain the public order and traffic direction in the march area, being held in downtown Jerusalem between its Bell and Independence parks. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)