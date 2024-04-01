Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that more than 2,700 arrests have been made since the start of Israel's campaign to crack down on violent crime in the country's Arab communities called Operation "Green Safe Route."

Also since it began, 127 targets defined by the police as major perpetrators of crime in Arab society have had their activities disrupted and the prosecutor's office and the police filed indictments against them. 104 of these targets against whom indictments were filed were arrested and ordered detained until the end of the legal proceedings against them.

There have also been 2,227 searches carried out and 242 "fanning" activities in which the Israel Police combines arms with enforcement bodies and various government offices. In addition, in a joint operation with the Tax Authority, 311 vehicles were seized for future confiscation, including luxury vehicles.

Since the beginning of 2024, the police have seized 14 lathes for the production of weapons and means of warfare, all of which were uncovered in Judea and Samaria.

Since the beginning of 2021, the police have stooped approximately 200 planned murders, 18 of which were thwarted in 2024.

During the year 2024, there were 760 incidents of the seizure of weapons and weapons that were held in violation of the law, including 340 pistols, 109 assault rifles, 152 non-standard weapons, 361 imitation weapons, 20 hunting rifles, 468 grenades of various types, 237 explosive charges, 241 fireworks hives and -67,796 different types of ammunition. (ANI/TPS)

