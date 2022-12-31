Kabul [Afghanistan], December 31 (ANI): Crisis in Afghanistan does not seem to die down as several people are under the grip of hunger and lack of basic amenities in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the Afghan land in August last year, TOLO news reported.

In a recent report released by Save the Children organization, it was said that Afghanistan, one of the nations with the highest rates of severe hunger, has more than 6.6 million people who are in a hunger crisis.

"The country with the highest number of people facing severe levels of hunger was Afghanistan where this number increased to 6.6 million in 2022 from 2.5 million in 2019," Save the Children said.

According to the analysis, which was based on Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) data, the countries with the highest numbers of people experiencing an emergency and catastrophic levels of hunger and malnutrition between 2019 and 2022 were Afghanistan, Central African Republic, DRC, Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Yemen.

Time and again, Kabul locals have claimed that one of the primary causes of the worsening economic situation among people is a rise in unemployment.

"It has been one year that people cannot find jobs. We are here in Haji Yaqoub Square since morning and I even didn't have lunch yet," said Mohammad Zarif, a daily wager in Kabul said, according to TOLO news.

"We are 12 people at home. I am the only breadwinner for the family," said Mohammad Sadiq, another resident of Kabul.

Continued discrimination against more than half the population of the country continues to affect the growth of Afghanistan as a country.

Since the Taliban seized power in Kabul last year, 18 packages of USD 40 million and more than 30 packages of USD 32 million apiece of cash assistance have been given to Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported citing the DAB records.

Despite the cash assistance, Afghanistan's poverty, malnutrition, and unemployment rates are still at their peak in the country. Natural catastrophes have made the situation even worse for Afghans, who are now facing one of the greatest humanitarian crises in history. (ANI)

