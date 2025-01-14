Marrakech (Morocco), Jan 14 (AP) A well-known Moroccan activist who led protests decrying the government's earthquake response on Monday was sentenced to prison in a case that human rights advocates condemned as arbitrary and politically motivated.

Said Ait Mahdi, the 32-year-old president of one of the earthquake-stricken region's leading activist groups, was sentenced to three months behind bars and ordered to pay more than USD 1,000, his attorney Isaac Charia told The Associated Press.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Top Russian Diplomat Praises US President-Elect Donald Trump's Views on Ukraine Conflict.

The activist was facing charges including defamation, assault and inciting an unauthorised demonstration.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake in September 2023 left a trail of destruction in the Al Haouz region, killing nearly 3,000 people, levelling homes, schools and health centres, and leaving mountain roads unnavigable.

Also Read | World Economic Forum 2025: Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Olaf Scholz Among 60 Top Leaders to Address WEF Davos Meet.

Ait Mahdi is the first activist from the region to face such a sentence.

Protests have intermittently erupted in towns and villages, with demonstrators accusing local and regional officials of mismanaging recovery efforts while people remain in tents or temporary shelters awaiting to return to their homes.

Charia said defendants facing similar charges to Ait Mahdi's typically receive one year of prison time, and noted the three-month sentence was less than he feared. Three other activists facing similar charges were acquitted late Monday evening — the group's third court appearance since they were arrested in December.

Civil liberties advocates in Morocco denounced Ait Mahdi's arrest. The Moroccan Association for Human Rights in a statement called it arbitrary and said it was in retaliation for his activism on behalf of the earthquake-stricken region and its people.

A group of NGOs and left-wing political parties, the Local Coordination for the Defense of Freedoms and the Right to Organize, last month said the charges amounted to efforts to “conceal the serious violations” against victims that resulted from the government's flawed earthquake response.

In a statement following Ait Mahdi's arrest, the coalition organising his defence called for his immediate release and condemned “the use of repressive tactics ... to retaliate against activists." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)