Rabat [Morroco], November 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Morocco registered 4,178 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally of infections in the North African country since March 2 to 340,684, the health ministry said in a statement.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 289,808 after 5,312 new ones were added.

The death toll rose to 5,619 with 80 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 1,041 people are in intensive care units.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.6 per cent while the recovery rate is 85.1 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

