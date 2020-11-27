Washington, November 26: Thanksgiving Dinner is considered as the centrifugal activity on the occassion of Thanksgiving Day. While the coronavirus crisis has derailed an array of annual events, the Farm Bureau Survey to determine the dinner cost has been conducted as usual. In what may delight some of the Thanksgiving Dinner organisers in the US, the cost of a dinner for 10 persons has gone down by 4 percent vis-a-vis the previous year. Thanksgiving Dinner Prayers & Happy Thanksgiving Day 2020 Images: Pray to God and Be Thankful for The Previous Year's Harvest.

The Farm Bureau survey took into consideration the costs of major food items which mostly comprise the dinner table on Thanksgiving. They are: turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk. The entire dinner cost was estimated as $46.90 or less than $5.00 per person.

The 2020 Thanksgiving Dinner cost is, therefore, nearly 4 percent lower than 2019 when the Farm Bureau survey had predicted the rate as $48.91. The cost this year has decreased by $2.01, and is the lowest since 2010.

Interestingly, turkey, which is the most important item on the food menu for dinner, has also witnessed a significant plunge in rate. The retail cost of 16-pound bird is $19.39, or around $1.21 per pound. The cost is nearly 7 percent lower as the rate of turkey which prevailing ahead of Thanksgiving Day 2019.

Thanksgiving Day, one of the major festivals in the United States, has been dampened this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Curbs on large get-togethers remain in several parts of the country in view of the soaring virus transmission rate. As a self-precautionary measure, most families in America are either observing the festival at their respective households, or organising a smaller dinner comprising only of siblings and other close relatives.

