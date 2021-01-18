Rabat [Morocco], January 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Morocco's COVID-19 tally rose to 459,671 on Sunday as 806 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, the death toll mounted to 7,942 as 31 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 434,925 after 988 new ones were added, while 937 people are in intensive care units, the statement said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.7 per cent while the recovery rate is 94.6 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

