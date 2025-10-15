Kampala [Uganda], October 15 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, has arrived in Kampala, Uganda, to lead the Indian delegation at the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), being held on October 15-16.

Ahead of the main ministerial, a Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) was held on October 13-14, where India was represented by Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George.

The theme of this year's ministerial is "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence."

Uganda currently holds the chair of NAM for the 2024-26 term and is hosting member states for this high-level gathering aimed at reinforcing unity among developing nations.

India is a founding member of the movement, which brings together 121 developing countries on a platform of historical significance. The MEA noted that India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement.

MEA also mentioned that Kirti Vardhan Singh is expected to meet with the Ugandan leadership and counterparts from NAM Member States during the visit.

On Monday, MEA shared a post on X, stating that Sibi George held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SOM in Kampala on October 13, setting the stage for Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh's participation in the Ministerial later this week.

According to the MEA, Secretary (West) held bilateral meetings with the heads of delegation of Brunei, Chad, Comoros, Eritrea, Indonesia, Kuwait, Lesotho, Malaysia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Uganda. These meetings focused on strengthening cooperation and shared priorities within the NAM framework.

While in Uganda, the MEA noted that MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh is expected to meet with the Ugandan leadership and counterparts from NAM Member States to further enhance India's engagement with developing nations.

Prior to his visit to Uganda, Singh was in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, for the Gaza Peace Summit.

In a post on X, the Minister shared details of his engagement at the summit, saying, "It was a privilege to meet with His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt during the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh. Egypt and India share a significant and vibrant strategic partnership. The Summit underscored the global commitment to peace and dialogue. India reaffirms its unwavering dedication to peace, stability, and enduring security within the Middle East." (ANI)

