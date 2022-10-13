Astana, Oct 13 (PTI) Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi unveiled a life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi here in Kazakhstan's capital where she is attending the 6th summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Lekhi was joined by the country's Deputy Minister of Culture & Sports, Mr. Zharasbayev Serik Maratovich.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Honoured to unveil the first life-sized statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Astana, Kazakhstan. I was joined by Mr. Zharasbayev Serik Maratovich, Deputy Minister of Culture & Sports. Highlighted the message of Gandhi Ji, Be the change you wish to see in the world”.

The 6th CICA summit started on October 12 in Astana which marks three major events, the 30th anniversary of CICA, the end of Kazakhstan's two-year chairpersonship in the conference, and the transformation of the conference into an organisation.

The CICA was founded 30 years ago at the 47th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 1992 by Kazakhstan's first and longest-running President Nursultan Nazarbayev with an aim to promote peace, security, stability, and prosperity in Asia as new states emerged in Central Asia.

Currently, it has 27 member states including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, Pakistan, Palestine, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan.

