Panaji (Goa) [India], August 28 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, inaugurated the 5th edition of the ASEAN-India Youth Summit in Goa on Thursday.

In a post on X, Margherita wrote, "Delighted to inaugurate the 5th edition of the ASEAN-India Youth Summit in Goa today. Organised by @MEAIndia in collaboration with India Foundation and ASEAN Foundation."

"Over 100 young leaders from ASEAN Member States, Timor-Leste & India will deliberate on the theme "Connecting the Youth: Shaping our Future". Invited them to contribute towards Viksit Bharat and the ASEAN Community Vision," the post added.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Youth Summit on Thursday, the Minister highlighted the shared values between India and ASEAN and invited young leaders to contribute towards fostering cooperation for ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and the sankalp of Viksit Bharat in the Asian Century, MEA stated.

Further, MEA noted that it is significant that the "Youth Summit was organised in Goa to mark the year 2025 as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism. More than 100 young leaders from diverse fields such as politics, technology, academia, media, and think tanks, among others, from India, ASEAN Member States, and Timor-Leste participated in the event."

Recently, Margherita paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his parliamentary office. During the meeting, Margherita expressed her gratitude to PM Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility of Minister of State (MoS) in two key ministries.

Margherita briefed the Prime Minister on the ongoing activities and plans of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Textiles.

In a post on X, Margherita wrote, "Honoured to call on Param Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri @narendramodi Ji, today in his parliament office. I expressed my gratitude to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of the MOS of two important ministries in the government. During our meeting, I briefed him on our ongoing activities at @MEAIndia and @TexMinIndia, as well as the plans for both the ministries.

"Margherita described the meeting as "invaluable," stating that it was an opportunity for learning and growth.

"Meeting Param Adarniya PM Modi Ji is always an opportunity for learning and growth. His valuable guidance and insights help us perform our duties in the most efficient and results-oriented manner," he added. (ANI)

