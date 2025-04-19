Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita with the Indian diaspora (Image: X@PmargheritaBJP)

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Saturday held talks with the Indian community in Malaysia and appreciated their contributions in strengthening India-Malaysia relations.

Margherita said that the diaspora included members of Assamese- his native state- and Manipuri descent.

In a post on X, he said, "Interacted with the vibrant Indian community in Malaysia, including members of the Assamese and Manipuri diaspora. Their contributions to strengthening India-Malaysia ties are noteworthy. Always a pleasure to connect with our extended family abroad."

Earlier on Friday, Margherita held talks with YB Kulasegaran Murugeson, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Margherita said that his talks focused on law and institutional reforms.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a fruitful meeting with H.E. YB Kulasegaran Murugeson, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform). Had engaging discussions on working together to further strengthen India-Malaysia ties especially in the field of law and institutional reforms."

He also interacted with the business community in Malaysia led by Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) and Malaysia-India Business Council (MIBC).

Margherita said that these communities represent the growth of India-Malaysia ties.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Delighted to interact with the leading Business Community in Malaysia led by Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) and Malaysia-India Business Council (MIBC). CIIM and MIBC together represent the strong and growing business and economic engagement between India and Malaysia."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that Margherita is leading a delegation that is participating in the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair on April 18-19 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025. (ANI)

