Singapore, February 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Tuesday interacted with the Indian community in Singapore, and appreciated their contribution towards forming deeper India-Singapore ties.

"Pleasure interacting with the Indian community in Singapore. Appreciated their rich contributions in forming deeper connections between India and Singapore. Called for their participation in India's growth story during the #AmritKaal," Muraleedharan tweeted on Tuesday.

Muraleedharan is on an official visit to Melbourne and Perth in Australia and Singapore since February 18. He will end his visit on February 21.

"The visits to Australia and Singapore are in continuation of his visits to Nadi, Fiji to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference from 15-17 February 2023 and to Sydney, Australia on 13 February 2023," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The minister on Monday met members of the Hindu Endowments Board in Singapore.

"Met members of Hindu Endowments Board in Singapore. Happy to note the significant roles played by temples in Singapore in connecting communities and upholding the traditions and values," he tweeted on Monday.

The MoS on Monday offered prayers at Singapore's Sri Srinivasa Perumal temple.

On Sunday, while on his Australia visit, the minister met Australian Minister for Education, Aboriginal Affairs, Citizenship and Multicultural Interests Tony Buti and Indian-origin Parliamentarians from Western Australia in Perth. They discussed opportunities to deepen India-Australia cooperation in education, trade and tourism.

Muraleedharan reached Perth, the capital of Western Australia, on Sunday.

"Had a fruitful discussion with Minister for Education, Aboriginal Affairs, Citizenship & Multicultural Interests Tony Buti & Indian-origin Parliamentarians from Western Australia at Perth. Discussed opportunities to further deepen cooperation in education, trade and tourism," the Union minister of state tweeted.

Muraleedharan on Saturday interacted with the Indian diaspora in Melbourne and appreciated their contributions to multifaceted ties with Australia.

"Delighted to interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Melbourne. Appreciate their immense contributions and adding value to our multifaceted ties with Australia," Muraleedharan tweeted. (ANI)

