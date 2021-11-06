Dakar [Senegal], November 6 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri V Muraleedharan paid an official visit to the Republic of Senegal to co-chair the third India-Senegal Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), held on November 4 and Navember 5, in Dakar, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the MEA, MoS called on President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall where the President expressed his desire to continue to engage with India to achieve the full potential.

"MoS briefed the President of Senegal about the deliberations that were held in the JCM, particularly with respect to Health, energy, railways, mining, defence, development partnership etc," the release said.

The MoS further recalled President Macky Sall's visit to India in October 2015 for the India-Africa Forum Summit and in May 2017 to participate in the 52nd Annual Meeting of the African Development Bank in Gandhinagar, it added.

Muraleedharan co-chaired the JCM with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese abroad Aissata Tall Sall. Both sides discussed all the areas of mutual interest including trade and commerce, investments, health, energy, agriculture, railways, defence and security, education and culture, development partnership, consular, and Indian community-related matters and agreed to enhance cooperation in these areas, said the release.

Two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were signed during the visit namely MoU for cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine and MoU for the training of Senegalese diplomats.

During the visit, MoS Muraleedharan also visited Renaissance Monument in Dakar and paid Floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi. He visited the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Technology (CEDT) in Dakar, built with Indian grant assistance. He interacted with the Indian community in Dakar and greeted them on the occasion of Diwali celebrations, according to the release. (ANI)

