Moscow, Jul 12 (PTI) The Russian capital, infamous for its cold and cloudy climate with few days of sunshine, on Saturday recorded its hottest day for this time of the year.

"A 122-year-old record was broken today at the main weather station. In 1903, the temperature was 34.5 degrees, and at 15:00 (Moscow time) it exceeded this record by one tenth of a degree to 34.6 °C. This is a characteristic of extreme temperature," an official of the weather bureau at Balchuk was quoted by the local media.]

However, at the same time, an automatic weather station near the Kremlin, on the other side of the Moskva River, recorded +36 degrees Celsius.

Moscow had registered the highest ever summer temperature of +38 °C in 2010, causing peat bog fires to fill the city and suburbs with pungent smoke.

